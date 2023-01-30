Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Trading Up 6.0 %

Wallbox Company Profile

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

