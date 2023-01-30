Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

WTS stock opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

