Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Critical Analysis

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.49% -124.97% 4.89% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 2 6 1 2.89 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

GoDaddy currently has a consensus price target of $95.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.35 $242.30 million $2.12 38.77 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

