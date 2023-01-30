Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

