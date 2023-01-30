Wedbush Comments on Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

