Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

