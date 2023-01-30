Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

FENC opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,528.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,240 shares of company stock worth $386,532. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

