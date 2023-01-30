Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.85. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.