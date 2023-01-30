Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on adidas from €101.00 ($109.78) to €115.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €215.00 ($233.70) to €185.00 ($201.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($108.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($129.35) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $80.51 on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

