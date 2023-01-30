Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases 8,037 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.