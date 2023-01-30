Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £118 ($146.09) to £126 ($156.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($160.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/10/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($154.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($125.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($167.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £118 ($146.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £108 ($133.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($154.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($167.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($154.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($154.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($154.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($160.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/12/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($148.57) price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/5/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($148.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.22 ($131.51) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8,214 ($101.70) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($147.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.75. The stock has a market cap of £164.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10,116.19.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

