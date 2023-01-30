Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.76 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00.

1/3/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

12/21/2022 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

12/5/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after buying an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.