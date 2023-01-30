Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $575.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average is $416.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.