West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

