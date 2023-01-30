Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Financial Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64

Earnings & Valuation

Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $186.29, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.87 $7.99 million $2.99 9.15 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 2.16 $1.34 billion $20.78 6.13

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.