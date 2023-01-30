Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

