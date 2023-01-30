William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.10 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $235.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

