William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.83 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

