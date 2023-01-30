William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share.

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BFH opened at $40.52 on Monday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

