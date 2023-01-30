William Blair Weighs in on BRC Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%.

BRC Stock Down 6.2 %

BRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 15,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

