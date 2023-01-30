William Blair Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.55 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.84 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.