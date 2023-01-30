Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 69,070 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,869.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.