WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of WW International by 40.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

