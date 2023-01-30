XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

XPO stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

