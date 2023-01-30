Xylem Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

