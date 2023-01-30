Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.