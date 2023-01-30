Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.80 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

