Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Loews by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 18.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of L opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

