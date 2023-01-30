Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.07 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

