Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.