Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

