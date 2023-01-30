Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.90.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

