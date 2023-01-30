Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $97.63 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,319 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.