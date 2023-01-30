Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

