Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $272.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $304.48.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

