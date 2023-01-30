Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,896 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

