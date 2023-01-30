Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

