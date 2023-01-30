Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

