Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

