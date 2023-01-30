Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 213,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 122.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 304.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 98,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 74.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.90 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.