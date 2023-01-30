Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of FELE opened at $87.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.