Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,486,000 after acquiring an additional 574,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.3 %

CBU stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

