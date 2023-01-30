Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $26.69 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

