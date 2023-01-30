ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

