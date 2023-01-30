Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

