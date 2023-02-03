1,062 Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

