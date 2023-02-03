17,129 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,314,890. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.