19,608 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,202,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 143,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 58,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AL opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

