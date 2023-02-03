21,294 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

