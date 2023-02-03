2,300 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.